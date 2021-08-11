Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.27.

Avaya stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. 2,176,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 1.64. Avaya has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.72 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avaya will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

