Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

MNA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 50,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,825. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.41. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.60 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.