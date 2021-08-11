Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 777,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,015,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July comprises about 4.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the second quarter worth $582,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July in the third quarter worth $643,000.

PJUL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â?? July has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

