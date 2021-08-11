Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock remained flat at $$1.06 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,889. The company has a market cap of $103.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. Analysts forecast that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

