The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,742 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $71,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 56.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW traded up $6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $302.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.35. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $303.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.