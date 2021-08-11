PGGM Investments Sells 424 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $78,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,037 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. 8,281,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263,031. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

