QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,931,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $226,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,815,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. 2,613,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.27 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

