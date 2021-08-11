PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Accenture were worth $96,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.79. 1,840,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. The firm has a market cap of $202.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.28. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

