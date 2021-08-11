PGGM Investments Sells 323,000 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,025,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,000 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties accounts for 1.6% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 4.57% of National Retail Properties worth $376,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 118,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 544,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,538. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

