Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SMCI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,929. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

