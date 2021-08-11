Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHK. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.93.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.51. The stock had a trading volume of 466,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $87.34 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.