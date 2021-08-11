$188.00 Million in Sales Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce sales of $188.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 247,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,035. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.14. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 529,983 shares of company stock worth $14,080,574. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

