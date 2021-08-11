Ritocoin (RITO) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $442,551.78 and approximately $36.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00861820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,624,665,787 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,583,719 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

