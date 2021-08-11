Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in AbbVie by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

ABBV traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.72. 6,810,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

