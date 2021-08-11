Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 990 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 463,470 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.57. 68,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

