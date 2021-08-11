Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Trading Up 5.7%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 172,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 82,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14.

Riverside Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

