Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 7,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTLZF shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

