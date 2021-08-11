China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Down 11.6%

Shares of China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

