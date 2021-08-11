Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 17,093 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,093 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 26.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fastly by 31.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $684,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,498.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 over the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastly stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,511. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.48. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLY. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.