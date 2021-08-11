salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after acquiring an additional 460,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after buying an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.12. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $192.12 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,432,032. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

