Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 171,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,869. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
