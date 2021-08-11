Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 171,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,869. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

