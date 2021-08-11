Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.17

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 2138298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Artius Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $20,239,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,424,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,475 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 318,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Artius Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,118,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.