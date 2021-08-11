Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 435,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,917. The stock has a market cap of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.02. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

