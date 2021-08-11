$24.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce sales of $24.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $94.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.90 million to $94.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $100.91 million, with estimates ranging from $99.70 million to $102.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

FGBI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,620 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGBI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $300,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

FGBI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

