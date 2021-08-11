Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 611.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000.

SCHG traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.00. 354,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,770. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

