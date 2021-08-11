Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,921,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,087,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.13. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.