Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 229,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.20. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.