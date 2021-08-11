MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.93 Million

Equities analysts expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $66.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $72.52 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $258.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.87 million to $278.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $397.59 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $470.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MP Materials.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.28.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,251.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 4.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

