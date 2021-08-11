Mainframe (MFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $169.51 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mainframe has a total market cap of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Mainframe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mainframe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mainframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

