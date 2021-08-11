Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 236 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

SPSC stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. 161,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.66 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.01.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.