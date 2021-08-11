Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 99 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MarketAxess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $462.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $431.19 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total transaction of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,434 shares of company stock valued at $14,615,801. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

