ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $703 million-$707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.51 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.120 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZI. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,309,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.96. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.87, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,373,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,882,794 in the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

