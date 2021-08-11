Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.03 Million

Brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to announce sales of $72.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.60 million and the lowest is $70.90 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $53.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $267.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.80 million to $268.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $302.70 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million.

TH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. 180,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $366.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Target Hospitality (TH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.