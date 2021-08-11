Veles Price Tops $0.0479 on Major Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $61,789.02 and $5.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,702.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.03 or 0.06942815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $619.62 or 0.01355773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.95 or 0.00374053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00133298 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.94 or 0.00588469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00345664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00300082 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,768 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,096 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.