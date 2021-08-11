$10.11 Million in Sales Expected for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) will report $10.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iCAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.41 million. iCAD reported sales of $7.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year sales of $39.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.80 million to $40.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.43 million, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $57.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $319,584.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iCAD by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 295,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,749. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $294.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.