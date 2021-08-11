$0.18 EPS Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.17. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter worth $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 695,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.57 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.95. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.