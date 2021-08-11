The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $349.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.26.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.