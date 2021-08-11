Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 0.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 812,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

