Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,499. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $3,368,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.