Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth $154,145,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $54,854,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Cowen raised shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

CMI traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

