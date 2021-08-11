Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HYFM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $18,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,629,000. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 441,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,242. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -332.67. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $95.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.07.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

