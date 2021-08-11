Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Larry Wilson sold 14,750 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $658,882.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,636.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.88. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.