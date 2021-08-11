Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,011 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 281,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,708. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.03. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.