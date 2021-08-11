Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRAWA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRAWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

