Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 435,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,917. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hallador Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Hallador Energy worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

