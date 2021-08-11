CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%.

CIR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,784. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $658.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

