China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global raised shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 60,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,466. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 million, a PE ratio of -81.60 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $130.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.78 million. Research analysts predict that China Automotive Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

