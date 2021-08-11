Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$148 million.Harmonic also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $9.89. 519,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29. Harmonic has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -987.01, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

