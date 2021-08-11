Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading 13.4% Higher

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)’s share price traded up 13.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.94. 1,235 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Arcadis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

