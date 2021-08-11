BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. Approximately 7,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 3,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81. The company has a market cap of $142.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BNCCORP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

